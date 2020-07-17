Lake Macquarie Man Charged with Child Abuse

A Lake Macquarie man has been charged with alleged child abuse offences.

The 25-year-old reportedly gave a 12-year-old girl known to him prohibited drugs in September last year, before having sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions over four days.

Police began investigating the matter in November, arresting a man at Wyong Police Station yesterday afternoon.

He’s now been charged with seven counts of sexual intercourse with a child.

The man has been refused bail and will face Wyong Local Court today.

