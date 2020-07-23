Ride Share Driver Stabbed at Merewether

Police are investigating after a ride-share driver was stabbed at Merewether this morning.

The 22-year-old picked up a group of people at Windale just after 2:30am, before driving them to William Street in Merewether.

One of the passengers allegedly threatened him with a blade and demanded his keys, but the driver refused.

He was then stabbed in the upper arm and leg, and the group fled the scene in his vehicle.

The driver called paramedics, and he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment.

Police are now on the hunt for a silver Ford Focus, with NSW registration plates BPX 15C.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.