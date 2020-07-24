Teenagers Charged with Cessnock McDonald’s Fire

Four teenagers have been charged with allegedly lighting a fire at Cessnock McDonald’s last weekend.

The matter has been under investigation since the blaze on Sunday morning, which severely damaged the outdoor play area.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy at a Cessnock high school around 9am yesterday, before arresting a 14-year-old boy at another high school in Cessnock in the afternoon.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, were also arrested at Cessnock Police Station last night.

All four teenagers have been charged and will appear in Children’s Court next month.

They’ve all been granted conditional bail.

Investigations are continuing.

Image: Kearsley Fire and Rescue