Zoom Meetings – The Future is “Now” with “Tech Guy” – Geoff Quattromani

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – 82% of companies suggest that employees will be allowed to work remotely some of the time after the pandemic. This is a huge swing upwards. People need to ensure they are equipped to do so to avoid the risk of long term injury or strain. Speaking of working from home, those who need to attend Zoom meetings etc are struggling to find availability of webcams in stores as we’re all naturally flocking to buy them. Companies like Nikon and Canon have an option for DSLR owners. What would be a segment without Apple iPhone rumours. There is word now that the regular September announcement will not occur until November this year due to COVID-19 and 5G chip shortages. If your phone is used by others, you’ll be glad to hear that Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp now have the ability to lock the app itself, requiring FaceID to unlock and view messages. Samsung have announced a new smart lock for your front door which can be controlled through fingerprint, pin code, the app on your phone or even voice.

