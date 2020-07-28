Fire Destroys Newcastle West Building

A building in Newcastle West has been completely destroyed by fire overnight.

The rug business went up in flames just before 11:30pm, the fire also spread to neighbouring structures causing some damage.

Fire crews are still on the scene trying to extinguish spot fires.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation but police will be setting up a crime scene.

The fire has resulted in Parry Street being closed in both directions between Stewart Avenue and Tudor Street, police anticipate this closure will be in place for much of the day.

MORE TO COME

Image: NSW Incident Alerts