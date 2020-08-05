Ivermectin clinical trial: The Facts V’s The Fiction

Brent speaks with Professor Thomas Borody who gives him the latest information regarding the parasite treatment, Ivermectin clinical trial as a Covid-19 treatment.

Click below to listen to the Podcast

Professor Borody is most famous for his ground-breaking work developing the triple therapy cure for peptic ulcers in 1987, which has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, and the Australian health system more than $10 billion in medical care and operations.

Professor Borody founded the Centre for Digestive Diseases (CDD) in 1984 after a distinguished career with leading hospitals including St Vincent’s in Sydney and the Mayo Clinic in the USA.