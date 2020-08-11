CCTV Released of Wallsend Arson Attacks

Police are appealing for information as they continue investigations into suspected arson attacks at Wallsend in the past couple of months.

It’s understood a home on Metcalfe Street was targeted three times on the 24th of June, 18th of July and 30th of July, causing damage to the front and side of the home, a carport and a vehicle.

An elderly woman was inside the home at the time of all three incidents but was uninjured.

Investigators have released CCTV images and would like to speak with a man depicted.

He’s described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 170 and 180cm tall with a solid build and facial hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newcastle Police Station on 4929 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.