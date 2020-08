Richard & Kim spoke with Independent Member for Lake Macquarie, Greg Piper, about Centennial Coal’s proposal to move as many as 200 coal trucks per day along Wangi Road to transport between its Myuna Colliery and the Cooranbong Entry Site near Eraring Power Station.

You can have your say by making a submission to NSW Planning https://www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/project/35026

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2HD-Interview-Greg-Piper-3.mp3