Xiaomi Transparent TV? Geoff Quattromani has the details

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – In a world where flying internationally seems like a pipedream, Geoff’s put his Qantas pyjamas on and played the latest release of Flight Simulator. Flying a Boeing 747 is much harder than you’d assume. One of the biggest games on the planet currently is Fortnite and new players will no longer find it on the Apple or Google stores due to a policy violation, now Fortnite is taking Apple to court. Geoff’s been testing an air purifier from Samsung, perfect for those who suffer from allergies or asthma and it is part of the smart home now. Is that a window or a TV? Xiaomi, a Chinese electronics company wants to sell us a transparent television. Microsoft has announced a foldable tablet that looks like a small pocket book with two 5.6 inch screens. The pressure will be on Apple to respond.

