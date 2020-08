A unit in Wallsend has been completely destroyed by fire.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Davis Street around 3:15pm yesterday, where fire crews spent some time extinguishing the blaze.

Two other neighbouring units have also suffered smoke and water damage.

Thankfully no one was injured, however the residents of all eight units have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police say the cause of the fire was an unattended heater.

Image: Pixabay