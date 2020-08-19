Woman Charged with Hoax Kidnapping

A woman’s been charged with allegedly faking a kidnapping in Maitland overnight.

It’s understood a 20-year-old woman made a video-call to relatives just after 10:30pm where she appeared to be handcuffed and held against her will by a man.

The family contacted police who tracked the woman down to a hotel on High Street around 1:30am, where she was with another woman.

The 20-year-old was arrested– she’s been refused bail and will front Maitland Local Court today.

Police are still looking for the man.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 165-170cm tall with a solid build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

