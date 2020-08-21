Man Charged with Murder over Cessnock Tip Death

A man’s been charged with murder following the death of another man at Cessnock Tip last month.

A 54-year-old man died at the Waste Management Centre on the 5th of July after suffering serious injuries.

Police believe he’d been hit by a car.

Investigators raided a Lovedale property three days later where they seized a Toyota Landcruiser and arrested a 30-year-old man.

He was charged with a raft of offences including dangerous driving occasioning death.

Police yesterday visited the Parklea Correctional Centre and charged the same man with murder, aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence.

He will appear in Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday.

Officers are continuing their investigations.

Image: Pixabay