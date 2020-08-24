Dora Creek Crash Leaves Two Critical

Two people are in a critical condition following a car crash at Dora Creek yesterday afternoon.

It’s understood a Hyundai with a box trailer was stopped on the side of Wangi Road around 1:40pm.

Its occupants were outside of the vehicle when there was a collision with a Holden.

An 84-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl have been taken to the John Hunter Hospital in critical conditions while a 57-year-old woman was also taken to hospital suffering abrasions.

The 87-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Holden was uninjured but underwent mandatory testing.

A crime scene has been established.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police Force