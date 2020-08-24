Geoff Quattromani talks Samsung Note 20 Ultra

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – The reviews are in! Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live and Watch 3. Geoff has them all and can give us his feedback. For anyone struggling to find stock of webcams in stores as we shift to working from home. Sony has released software that enables you to use your Sony camera as a webcam. Artificial intelligence is set to look at your garbage and assess whether you recycle properly. It could be coming to a council near you. NBN Co has agreed to financially compensate customers for poor speeds, poor service and even connection delays. Would augmented reality experiences help you buy your next car without going to the dealership? I’ve been looking at a few of these AR apps for new cars to see how real it can feel.

“Click” Below To Listen To The Podcast:

“Click” Below To Visit Geoff Quattromani Website:

https://www.geoffquattromani.com/