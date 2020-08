It’s “Medic Talk” as Dr Ross Walker joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – A New Joint Cartilage therapy, Dr Ross’ Myth this week is – “Gout is it a Rich Man’s Disease” and we hear about a potential “Blood Thinner” Medication which has “No Bleeding” associated.

