It’s “Medic Talk” as Dr Ross Walker joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – The need for going on Statins?, also Dr Ross talks “Shingles” and Vitamin K2. Blood Pressure Medication should be taken at “Night” or in the “Morning”?

“Click” Below to Listen To “The Podcast” (Part One) :

“Click” Below to Listen To “The Podcast” (Part Two) :

“Click” Below to Visit Dr Ross Walker website:

https://medium.com/@drrosswalker