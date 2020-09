A man’s been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a young girl known to him in the Hunter last year.

Police began investigating the allegations last month before arresting the 59-year-old man at a Beresfield home yesterday.

It’s alleged he abused the girl, who was aged between 11 and 12 at the time, on multiple occasions.

He’s been charged with several offences.

The man was refused bail and will front Maitland Local Court on the 28th of October.