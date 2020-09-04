Man Charged with Unprovoked Charlestown Assault

A man’s been charged over an alleged unprovoked assault at Charlestown overnight.

A 31-year-old woman was at Charlestown Square around 8:40pm when an unknown man reportedly pulled her hair until she fell to the ground.

He then allegedly yelled at her before running away.

Police tracked the man down to a motel on the Pacific Highway at Charlestown.

The 39-year-old was arrested and has been charged with common assault as well as affray.

He was refused bail and will front Belmont Local Court today.

