Man Charged with Unprovoked Charlestown Assault

A man’s been charged over an alleged unprovoked assault at Charlestown overnight.
A 31-year-old woman was at Charlestown Square around 8:40pm when an unknown man reportedly pulled her hair until she fell to the ground.
He then allegedly yelled at her before running away.
Police tracked the man down to a motel on the Pacific Highway at Charlestown.
The 39-year-old was arrested and has been charged with common assault as well as affray.
He was refused bail and will front Belmont Local Court today.
