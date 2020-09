Pete & Kim spoke with author and journalist, Scott Bevan, about his latest book ‘The Lake: Exploring A Splendid Sheet Of Water’. Scott circumnavigated Lake Macquarie by kayak getting to know it’s history and speaking to people in the area about life by the Lake. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2HD-Interview-Scott-Bevan-.mp3