Dr Ross Walker answers Super Radio Network listeners questions!

It’s “Medic Talk” as Dr Ross Walker joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Super Radio Network Listeners questions sent through for Dr Ross to answer. “Napping” can raise your risk of “Heart Attack” and “Death”. Dr Ross’ “Myth” – “Atheists” and “Agnostics” are Better Sleepers than Catholics and Baptists ?.

“Click” Below To Listen To The Podcast (Part One):

“Click” Below To Listen To The Podcast (Part Two):

“Click” Below To Visit Dr Ross Walker Website:

https://sydneyhearthealth.com/doctors/dr-ross-walker/