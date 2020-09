Richard & Kim spoke with Member for Port Stephens and Shadow Minister for the Environment, Kate Washington, to get an update on the Brandy Hill Quarry expansion decision. Federal Environment Minister, Susan Ley, delayed her decision until October 13 due to new evidence is a privately funded report. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2HD-Interview-Kate-Washington-3.mp3