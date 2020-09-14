Appeal for Information – Elermore Vale Robbery

Police are appealing for information about a robbery at Elermore Vale yesterday afternoon.

It’s alleged two men approached another man in the car park of the shopping centre around 4pm, demanding his phone, wallet and car keys.

The victim obliged and the two offenders fled the scene onto Croudace Road in the man’s blue Subaru Liberty sedan.

One of the alleged offenders is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 25 and 30, with a thin build and short, red hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jumper and black tracksuit pants.

The other man is described as being of Middle Eastern appearance and aged between 27 and 30.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newcastle Police Station on 4929 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Google