Minister for Energy, Angus Taylor, explains the government’s plan for a ‘gas-led’ recovery in the Hunter

Richard & Kim spoke with Federal Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Angus Taylor, who will be joining the Prime Minister in the Hunter today to announce a plan for a gas-led recovery out of the pandemic. It’s all part of the Government’s JobMaker plan for affordable and reliable energy. The government will also build a new gas-fired power station in Kurri Kurri if AGL does not replace its Liddell coal-fired power station. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2HD-interview-Angus-Taylor-.mp3