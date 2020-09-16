Missing Woman Last Seen at Caves Beach

UPDATE 7:30am:

The woman has been found safe and well at her Caves Beach home.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance.

EARLIER:

Police are appealing for information about a woman who’s gone missing from Caves Beach.

The 28-year-old was last seen in the area around 9:30pm Monday, she was driving a red Jeep Wrangler with NSW registration JJ5AS.

She’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, around 160cm tall, with long blonde hair and has tattoos on her left forearm and bicep.

She was last seen wearing a red blouse and black pants.

Anyone with information about her location should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.