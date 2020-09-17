Hydroponic Set-Up Discovered in Singleton

Police are dismantling an alleged hydroponic set-up at Singleton this morning.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Dimmock Street at Hunterview around 5:30pm yesterday, where they reportedly discovered the set-up with 258 cannabis plants.

A 28-year-old Vietnamese National was arrested at the scene, he’s since been charged with several offences.

The man was refused bail and will front Singleton Local Court today.

Hunter Valley Police have spent recent months investigating the alleged cultivation of cannabis in the region.