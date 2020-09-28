Geoff Quattromani talks 3 new Fitbits

It’s Tech Talk as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss hoe Geoff’s been testing two smart door locks, one from Samsung and the other from Nuki. They’re fun and certainly convenient, if your other half allows it. Geoff also talks about an indoor security drone is set to fly around Australian homes in 2021. It takes surveillance to a whole new level. Three new Fitbit’s have arrived into Australia with their top of the line model loaded with sensors including a stress monitor. Victa have given in and adopted the robot with their first robotic mower. It could mean one less chore for the weekends. And, for anyone who likes a little background noise or even whitenoise to help them sleep, Bose have brought back the SleepBuds with even more audio options and a long battery life.

