Mount Hutton Bottle-O Robbed at Gunpoint

Police are now investigating, after a bottle shop in Mount Hutton was robbed at gunpoint overnight.

A 24-year-old man was working at the Wilsons Road store at about 6:15pm, when a man entered the store armed with a gun.

He demanded cash and fled the scene towards South Street at Windale.

He’s described as being between 180-185cm tall.

He was wearing dark clothing at the time, and had his face covered.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 6pm or 6:30pm, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.