All this week, Richard and Kim are giving you the chance to win lunch on the lake with with Lake Macquarie Cruises.

Be captivated by the beautiful scenery surrounding the foreshore of Lake Macquarie as you meander around the bays extending as far South as the pristine waters of Swansea.

Indulge in a freshly prepared BBQ lunch served onboard the vessel consisting of fresh local prawns, scotch fillet minute steak, gourmet beef sausages with a selection of salads to compliment.

Enjoy a selection of petit fours for dessert with complementary tea & coffee or select from a full range of drinks available from our fully licensed bar.