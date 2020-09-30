Richard & Kim spoke with HMRI Associate Professor from the University of Newcastle, Nathan Bartlett, who has played a key role in developing a new preventative nasal spray for COVID-19 that will work alongside a future vaccine.
HMRI developing a nasal spray to help prevent Covid-19
