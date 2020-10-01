Man Charged over Kurri Kurri Shooting

A man’s been charged over an alleged shooting at Kurri Kurri yesterday.

Police blocked off an area on Lang Street just after midday following reports of shots fired.

It’s alleged the man fired shots into the air after confronting trail bike riders in nearby bushland.

PolAir was called in to help search for the man, with officers arresting a 40-year-old at around 1:40pm.

Police then searched a nearby home where they allegedly found 16 firearms and ammunition as well as a rifle in a vehicle.

The man has been charged with four firearms offences.

He was refused bail and will front Maitland Local Court today.

Image: Bigstock