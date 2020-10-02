Police are investigating a child approach at Muswellbrook yesterday.

Three children, aged 11, eight and four were playing at the northern end of a reserve near Hunt Place at about 12:30pm when a man called out to them.

He then approached and allegedly pushed all three of them to the ground, before he tried to touch the 8-year-old on the face.

The children ran off and called police who took the kids home.

They’ve now commenced an investigation.

The man is described as being between 155-165cm tall, in his early to mid-20s, with a dark complexion, medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.

Image: Bigstock