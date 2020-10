A man has been charged with sexual offences following an alleged incident at the Newcastle Baths yesterday afternoon.

It’s alleged the 22-year-old man exposed himself to a group of boys in the changeroom area around 3pm.

The man left the baths a short time later and security notified police, they arrested the alleged offender a short time later.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

Image: Maxpixel