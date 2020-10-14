Interview with Yasmin Catley and Greg Piper

Richard King spoke with State Member for Swansea, Yasmin Catley & Independent Member for Lake Macquarie, Greg Piper, to get their personal thoughts on if ,Gladys Berejiklian should still be premier of NSW after it was revealed her “close personal relationship” with ex disgraced liberal Wagga MP Daryl Maguire at the ICAC inquiry into his business dealings.

NSW Opposition leader Jodi McKay is set to move a motion of no confidence in Ms Berejiklian with a vote expected to happen later today.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/2HD-Interview-Catley-Piper-.mp3