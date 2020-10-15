Anthony Albanese Speaks to Richard King

Richard King spoke with, Federal Opposition Leader, Anthony Albanese who is coming to the Hunter today to announce his support for a National Rail Plan which he mentioned during his budget reply speech last week. He wants us to build trains in Newcastle & create more local jobs. Also his thoughts on NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, whether he thinks she should remain in the Job & him calling for a Federal anti-corruption Commission in Australia. Richard also speaks to Mr Albanese about his south Sydney Rabbitohs taking on premiers, the Penrith panthers Saturday night at ANZ stadium to try and secure a spot in the Grand Final.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/2HD-interview-Anthony-Albanese-.mp3