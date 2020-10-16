Pair Charged with Detaining and Assaulting Woman in Lake Macquarie

Two people have been charged after a woman was allegedly detained and assaulted in Lake Macquarie this week.

It’s understood the 20-year-old woman, who has an intellectual disability, was travelling as a passenger in a car along the Pacific Highway at Charlestown around 11:30pm on Wednesday.

A Hyundai Elantra pulled up alongside and the two occupants forced her inside their car.

The pair, who are known to the woman, then allegedly assaulted her and stole her credit cards, before driving to West Wallsend where they continued to assault the woman on George Booth Drive.

It’s understood they then took the young woman to a home in Windale where she was forced into the shower and assaulted again.

The matter was reported to police in Parramatta after footage of the assault surfaced on social media.

Lake Macquarie Police were notified; they arrived on scene and the 20-year-old was taken to Belmont Hospital.

Officers commenced an investigation and executed a search warrant at a home on Box Place, Gateshead yesterday morning, where they seized a Hyundai Elantra and several other items.

A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested and charged with a raft of offences.

The pair is set to front Belmont Local Court today.

