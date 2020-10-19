WIN TICKETS

Listen to Richard and Kim all this week for the chance to win double passes to see the brand new Aussie movie RAMS starring Sam Neill Michael Caton.

In remote Western Australia, two estranged brothers, Colin (Sam Neill) and Les (Michael Caton), are at war. Raising separate flocks of sheep descended from their family’s prized bloodline, the two men work side by side yet are worlds apart.

When Les’s prize ram is diagnosed with a rare and lethal illness, authorities order a purge of every sheep in the valley.

While Colin attempts to stealthily outwit the powers that be, Les opts for angry defiance. But can the warring brothers set aside their differences and have a chance to reunite their family, save their herd, and bring their community back together?

See RAMS at Event Cinemas from October 29.