Eleebana Crash Under Investigation

Police are appealing for information following a serious crash at Eleebana overnight.

A man was allegedly travelling northbound on Bareki Road around 9:15pm when he crossed to the wrong side of the road and collided with another vehicle.

The crashed trapped the man for some time.

He suffered broken bones while a two-week-old baby in the other car also needed to be taken to hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Any information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police Force