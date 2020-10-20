Woman Charged with Murder of NZ Firefighter in the Hunter

A second person has been charged over the death of a New Zealand firefighter in the Hunter two years ago.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at a home on Dominion Avenue at Singleton yesterday morning following lengthy investigations.

She’s since been charged with murder and will front court today.

It comes after police charged a 29-year-old man with murder last week.

Detectives allege the man was driving a Toyota Hilux along Carrington Street at Glenridding on the 29th of September 2018, when he struck 43-year-old Ian Pullen.

Its alleged he fled the scene before the pair returned and struck Mr Pullen in the head with an object.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

