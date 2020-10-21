On Oct 21 the City Of Newcastle leave the lights on for a good reason

Richard & Kim will spoke with Newcastle Lord Mayor, Nuatali Nelmes, about the national campaign LEAVE A LIGHT ON to remember the missing.

The City of Newcastle will light up 12 landmarks and civic buildings tonight as a sign of hope for missing people. More than 38 thousand people go missing nationwide each year and this campaign is raise awareness. Households are also encouraged to leave a porch light on.

R&K also spoke with her about the Newcastle 500 supercars event and her tip for the NRL Grand Final.