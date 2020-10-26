Weather Warning Issued for the Hunter

The Hunter is set to be battered by wild weather again today, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a weather warning for heavy rain and damaging winds.

Wind gusts of up to 90km/h an hour can be expected on the coastal fringe while heavy rain is predicted for much of the region.

The downpours have already been experienced in several areas including Williamtown which received more than 48.4 mm in the hour to 8am.

The SES is urging people to stay vigilant in the conditions, avoid driving through flood waters, keep vehicles away from trees and stay clear of creeks and storm drains.

If you need assistance, the SES can be contacted on 132 500.

There’s also a few road closures across the region due to flash flooding. They include: