Richard & Kim caught up with former Newcastle Jets coach, Ernie Merrick, to get his thoughts on the current crisis situation at the club. They also found out what Ernie has been up to during life in lockdown.
Featured, Richard and Kim
Former Jets’ coach Ernie Merrick comments on the club’s coachless situation
