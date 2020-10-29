Man Charged with Sexual Acts in Newcastle

A man’s been arrested over a series of offences allegedly committed in Newcastle over the weekend.

Police began investigating after a man was reportedly spotted entering two properties at Hamilton South on Saturday.

The man also reportedly committed a sexual act at a Newcastle shopping centre later that same day.

The 45-year-old was arrested on Scott Street in Newcastle yesterday and has been charged with a raft of offences, including intentionally committing a sexual act with a child aged 10 to 16.

It’s also alleged the man exposed himself to a woman at a Charlestown shopping centre back in August.

He’s been refused bail and will front court today.

Image: Maxpixel