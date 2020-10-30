Man Pulled from Water at Nobbys Beach

A man has been pulled from the water at Nobbys Beach this morning.

The man was reported missing in the water at around 7:30, thankfully lifesavers were able to locate the man and pull him to shore.

Paramedics were called to the scene where they performed CPR on the man, believed to be aged in his 50s.

He’s since been taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Ambulance Deputy Director Clinical Operations, Jordan Emery says this serves as a timely reminder.

“As we become more active in and around water during the summer months, it’s so important that we remain vigilant to the potential dangers,” he says.