Richard & Kim spoke with Federal Member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon, who has put together a community campaign and petition to prevent oil and gas rigs being built off the coast of Newcastle.
Featured, Richard and Kim, Uncategorized
Petition is stop PEP 11
