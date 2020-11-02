Tech Talk – Does the New Google Chromecast out class Apple TV?

Our resident tech guru Geoff Quattromani, has been testing the new Google Chromecast and it’s new changes are exceptional for the price.

LG has announced a wine cellar with plenty of technology and features unseen in a product like this.

If you invested in Apple AirPods Pro and experiencing issues, Apple has acknowledged a widely known issue with a statement to investigate and replace every pair showing symptoms.

Geoff also put the latest Navman GPS navigation unit and dashcam to the test. The best part being it was one product and not two!

Click below to listen to the podcast

Click Below to visit Geoff Quattromani’s site:

https://www.geoffquattromani.com/