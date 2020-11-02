Teenager Charged over Barnsley Assault

A teenager has been charged following an alleged home invasion and assault at Barnsley over the weekend.

Police were called to Codrington Street shortly after 12:30am yesterday, where it’s alleged two males assaulted a 17-year-old occupant.

It’s understood the pair had been at the home earlier in the night, but left after an altercation broke out before returning twice more.

Following investigations, police arrested a 17-year-old boy at an Edgeworth home yesterday evening.

The boy has now been charged with 3 offences.

He has been granted conditional bail and will appear in Children’s Court next month.

Police are still investigating, anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Maxpixel