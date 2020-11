Global Directions Dr Keith Suter, chats with Brent about Trump having already sought to discredit the election process, how voter suppression in GOP controlled areas may mean that some people of colour who were expecting to vote may find themselves struck off the electoral rolls and the potential of COVID causing havoc at the polling stations.

