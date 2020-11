Brent is joined by the NSW leader of One Nation Mark Latham to answer our listeners questions and explain the pending results of the US election.

Click below to listen to the Podcast

Pt1

Pt2

Click Below To Visit Mark Latham’s Twitter:

https://twitter.com/RealMarkLatham?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eautho