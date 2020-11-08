PIPPIN The Musical

The Tony Award® Winning Broadway Musical Pippin will premiere at the Sydney Lyric at The Star late November and Richard and Kim have tickets to giveaway all this week!

Starring Ainsley Melham (Aladdin on Broadway and across Australia) as the young and confused protagonist Pippin and Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin Broadway and US National Tour) as the charming and manipulative Leading Player. Returning to the stage after an extraordinary award-winning career in television Kerri-Anne Kennerley plays Berthe, Pippin’s saucy grandmother. Simon Burke (Sydney Theatre Company; Les Misérables) plays Pippin’s demanding father Charles, Lucy Maunder (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Beautiful) takes on the widow and mother role of Catherine; Leslie Bell (Broadway’s Chicago; Ragtime) will play Fastrada; and Euan Doidge (Les Misérables; Kinky Boots) is Pippin’s half-brother Lewis.

Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and soaring songs from Stephen Schwartz, the composer of WICKED and Godspell, PIPPIN has been lovingly crafted to become Broadway’s high-flying, death-defying musical.