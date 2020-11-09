Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani – Be careful where you ride your eScooter!

Tech Talk today looks at the first smartwatch in Australia that can be used to carry out an electro-cardiogram (ECG) is now available, and it isn’t an Apple. Geoff jumped on an eScooter and quickly jumped off, they’re a lot of fun if you can legally ride them somewhere. He has been testing a new projector from Philips, it fits in your pocket yet creates an 80 inch image on the wall! You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars for a simple mobile phone, or even a smartphone, as Nokia continues to prove and Apple is going ahead with one more event this year. The rumours circulate but it’s likely to simply be an upgrade to their computer range.

